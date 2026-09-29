Sykora (lower body) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on injured reserve, per the NHL Media Site.

Sykora's move to injured reserve was expected, as the Rangers had already announced that he would miss roughly 4-5 months. The 22-year-old winger's absence is a tough loss for New York, who saw him post three goals, four points, 15 shots on net, 20 hits and 10 blocked shots across 11 regular-season outings in his rookie campaign. While he's not expected to return until the second half of the upcoming campaign, Sykora could play a meaningful role for the Rangers once he's healthy.