Sykora was selected 63rd overall by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Scouts got countless looks at Sykora this past season, as he played on the same team in the Slovakian league as No. 2 overall selection Simon Nemec. The reports were typically unanimously positive. Sykora doesn't have a lot of flash-and-dash to his game and he's undersized at 5-foot-10 and about 175 pounds, but there are no significant holes in his game, either. Sykora competes hard both on and off the puck and has already displayed the ability to fill variety of roles for a team while playing against men. Toss in the fact Sykora has an early September birthday and is one of the youngest players in the draft and it's reasonable to expect further growth from a kid who has already risen up draft boards in short order.