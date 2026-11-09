Smits (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Monday.

Smits was a late scratch for Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle, and now he is facing an extended stay on the shelf with an upper-body injury. The 18-year-old rookie defender hasn't posted a point in 17 appearances this season, but he has earned eight shots on net, 10 blocked shots, 16 hits and 12 PIM. If Sean Durzi (lower body) remains unavailable, Matthew Robertson and Marc Del Gaizo could compete for playing time during Smits' absence.