Head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that Smits has a chance to make the team during training camp, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Sullivan said that Smits seems as though he's physically ready to handle the NHL, but the team will consider the big picture when determining where the 18-year-old will begin the 2026-27 campaign. Smits was the fifth overall pick by the Rangers in the 2026 NHL Draft, and he recorded six goals, seven assists and 20 PIM across 38 regular-season appearances with Jukurit in Liiga last year.