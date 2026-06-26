Rangers' Alberts Smits: Fifth overall pick at NHL Draft

Smits was the fifth overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Smits is going to challenge Sandis Ozolins as the best Latvian to ever play in the NHL. The latter won a Cup and played in seven All-Star games as an offensive defender. Smits is a better all-round defender whose maturity, mobility and snarl at just 18 already profiles him as an elite modern, transitional defender. He has pro size, a great stick and one heck of a shot. Think Jakob Chychrun type hammer. Smits' elite mobility for a big man will eventually put him on the Rangers top pair. There's some parallel to Moritz Seider's game in Smits, especially in their draft-year ascensions and their size/snarl combos. We don't think Smits is going to excel immediately like Seider, but never say never. He could ultimately be the best defender in the 2026 class.