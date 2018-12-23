Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Allows 14 goals in last four starts
Georgiev made 31 saves in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday night. He allowed four goals.
This is still Henrik Lundqvist's team, so Georgiev will play sporadically as long as the King is around. He's been in net four times in the last month and has gone 1-3, allowing 14 goals. Georgiev isn't a spot start guy right now. Too much risk.
