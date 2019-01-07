Georgiev will start Tuesday in Vegas, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev made a relief appearance in New York's last game, stopping all eight shots fired his way in a 5-0 loss to the Coyotes. On Tuesday, he'll be in net from the opening puck drop looking to slow down the Golden Knights who've won six straight games. On paper, this is a terrible matchup, with the Rangers having lost their last three games. For the season, they are 6-12-2 away from MSG.