Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Announced as Tuesday's starter
Georgiev will start Tuesday in Vegas, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev was perfect in relief last game, stopping all eight shots Sunday in a 5-0 loss to the Coyotes. On Tuesday, he'll be in net from the opening puck drop looking to slow down the Golden Knights, who've won six straight games. On paper, this is a terrible matchup, as the Rangers have lost three straight games and own a dismal 6-12-2 away record.
