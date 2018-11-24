Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Back for more Saturday
Georgiev will start in goal against the visiting Capitals on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday's lone matinee will feature two backup goalies, with Georgiev countered by Capitals rookie Pheonix Copley. Georgiev, who has a 4-2-0 record with a 2.94 GAA and .911 save percentage, made 29 saves Wednesday against the Islanders on the way to his first career shutout.
