Georgiev (leg) returned to the Sunday's game against the Devils in the second period, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Georgiev missed the final 2:19 of the first period as he was evaluated for a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old has been cleared and will return to the blue paint with a 2-0 lead in hand.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Stopping pucks Sunday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Picks up win over Isles•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Friday versus Islanders•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Fades late in Friday's loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•