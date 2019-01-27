Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Back with Rangers
Georgiev was recalled by the Rangers on Sunday.
The 22-year-old, as expected, will resume backup duties for the Rangers after spending time in the minors over the All-Star break. New York has yet to announce a starter for their game Tuesday against Philly, but expect Henrik Lundqvist to get the call.
