Georgiev allowed seven goals in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Carolina.

It was not a memorable season debut for the Bulgarian netminder, with Georgiev having allowed seven goals on 39 shots. Carolina's final goal came on the power-play but its other seven markers all came at even strength. Following his underwhelming performance, expect to see Georgiev benched until New York's next back-to-back scenario, which is set for Oct. 16 (COL) and Oct. 17 (@WAS). Expectthe young netminder to get a shot at redemption in one of those contests.