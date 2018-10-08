Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Bested seven times in season debut
Georgiev allowed seven goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Carolina.
Carolina's final goal came on the power, play but its other seven markers all came at even strength. Following his underwhelming performance, expect to see Georgiev benched until New York's next back-to-back scenario, which is set for Oct. 16-17.
