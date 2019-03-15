Georgiev will start in net Friday when the Rangers visit the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Georgiev has split time with veteran netminder Henrik Lundqvist down the stretch, making his fourth start in the last seven games Friday. The 23-year-old netminder owns noticeably worse number on the road (3.80 GAA and .891 save percentage) and the Flames lead the league averaging 4.24 goals per game, so this may be a matchup to target for daily and season-long purposes.