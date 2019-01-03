Georgiev will tend the twine for Friday's road matchup with Colorado, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev made a relief appearance for Henrik Lundqvist against the Penguins on Wednesday in which he gave up one goal on seven shots. The Bulgarian's last start came Dec. 22 versus the Maple Leafs, who put four goals into the netting. The Avs are scoring at a 3.37 goals per game pace and will look to light up the youngster with their potent top line.