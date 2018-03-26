Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Monday
Georgiev will defend the cage versus the Capitals on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
An injury to Henrik Lundqvist (back) has allowed the Rangers to get a good look at Georgiev, who will be making his eight appearance in New York's last 11 outings. The netminder has fared well, as he 4-1-1 with a .927 save percentage in his prior seven contests. Once cleared to return, Lundqvist figures to resume the starting job, however, Georgiev may have done enough to secure the backup job heading into 2018-19.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 43 saves in Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Takes 4-3 loss Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Thursday in Philadelphia•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 29 saves in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Making third straight start Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...