Georgiev will defend the cage versus the Capitals on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

An injury to Henrik Lundqvist (back) has allowed the Rangers to get a good look at Georgiev, who will be making his eight appearance in New York's last 11 outings. The netminder has fared well, as he 4-1-1 with a .927 save percentage in his prior seven contests. Once cleared to return, Lundqvist figures to resume the starting job, however, Georgiev may have done enough to secure the backup job heading into 2018-19.