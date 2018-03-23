Georgiev will defend the cage against the Sabres on Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev has struggled to keep pucks out of the net, as he has registered a 3.47 GAA in his prior four appearances. With Henrik Lundqvist (back) sidelined, the Rangers will ride the 21-year-old Georgiev in order to see what they have in the youngster, considering their focus is now on 2018-19.