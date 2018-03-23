Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Saturday
Georgiev will defend the cage against the Sabres on Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiev has struggled to keep pucks out of the net, as he has registered a 3.47 GAA in his prior four appearances. With Henrik Lundqvist (back) sidelined, the Rangers will ride the 21-year-old Georgiev in order to see what they have in the youngster, considering their focus is now on 2018-19.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Takes 4-3 loss Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Thursday in Philadelphia•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 29 saves in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Making third straight start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Turns aside 37 shots in Wednesday's OT win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Pittsburgh on Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...