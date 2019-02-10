Georgiev will start in Sunday's home game versus the Maple Leafs.

Georgiev turns 23 years old Sunday, and the Rangers are gifting him an opportunity to take down one of the league's top offenses. His play has been suspect this season with an .897 save percentage and 7-9-4 record, and the Maple Leafs will enter Madison Square Garden on a four-game win streak while averaging 4.5 goals per contest in that span. Fantasy owners should tread lightly with the youngster.