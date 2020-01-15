Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Thursday
Georgiev will tend the twine on the road versus the Islanders on Thursday.
Georgiev is coming off a 32-save performance in a winning effort against the Isles on Monday. The Bulgarian should continue to see plenty of work down the stretch and will likely split much of the netminding duties with Henrik Lundqvist the rest of the season.
