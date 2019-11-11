Georgiev will tend the twine for Tuesday's home matchup with Pittsburgh, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev will face a depleted Penguins squad that will be without captain Sidney Crosby (lower body), which no doubt bolsters the netminder's chances of improving upon his 2-2-0 career record versus Pittsburgh. It will be the first start for Georgiev since Nov. 4, having sat the previous three games, as it appears King Henrik has reclaimed his throne as the No. 1 option in the Big Apple.