Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Big-game performance in win
Georgiev made 45 saves in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Thursday.
Georgiev has won three straight games and has allowed just two goals in his last two wins. Henrik Lundqvist is 37 and Georgiev is the Rangers' future. And considering he's starting about 40 percent of the team's games right now, Georgiev has single-year value, too.
