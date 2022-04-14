Georgiev made 28 saves in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.
The 26-year-old had little trouble with the Philadelphia attack as he recorded his second shutout of the season, both of which have come in his last five starts. Georgiev has a six-game win streak going, posting a 2.27 GAA and .913 save percentage over eight appearances since his last regulation loss March 8.
