Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blanks Golden Knights
Georgiev stopped all 38 shots he faced in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.
Starting for the fourth time in the last five games, Georgiev responded with his second shutout in that stretch. The 23-year-old has been wresting playing time away from longtime No. 1 netminder Henrik Lundqvist in recent weeks, and while an official changing of the guard might not yet be occurring, Georgiev has certainly responded to the increased workload. For the season, Georgiev is 8-5-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .926 save percentage. Lundqvist, by comparison, is 7-6-2 with a 3.21 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
