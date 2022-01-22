Georgiev made 29 saves in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Rangers were never really in this one, and it as 3-0 Carolina early in the third period before Georgiev's offense gave him any help at all. He's lost three of his last four starts, and his 2.92 GAA and .902 save percentage will keep him firmly in the backup role behind Igor Shesterkin.