Georgiev will tend the road twine in Saturday's game versus the Penguins.

Georgiev is hot right now with a .966 save percentage over the last three games. He played Friday night as well but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Blue Jackets in a shootout. The Penguins already have a playoff spot locked up so they're playing for seeding. They've been struggling lately, averaging 2.25 goals over the last four outings.