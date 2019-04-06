Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Georgiev will tend the road twine in Saturday's game versus the Penguins.
Georgiev is hot right now with a .966 save percentage over the last three games. He played Friday night as well but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Blue Jackets in a shootout. The Penguins already have a playoff spot locked up so they're playing for seeding. They've been struggling lately, averaging 2.25 goals over the last four outings.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Comes up short in shootout•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding net Friday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slams door on Flyers•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Withstands barrage from Blues•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Looking to rebound against Notes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...