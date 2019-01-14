Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Bombed by Blue Jackets
Georgiev gave up seven goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Neither netminder had much luck in this wild affair, as both teams scored at least one goal in every period. This is the second time in his last four starts that Georgiev has coughed up at least six goals, leaving the Rangers with a goaltending dilemma on their hands as Henrik Lundqvist has been little better in recent weeks.
