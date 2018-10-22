Georgiev was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.

During his brief stint in the minors, Georgiev went 1-1-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .905 save percentage for the Wolf Pack. While the move was intended to get the Bulgarian some game action, he may not see a start until the Rangers' next back-to-back which doesn't come until mid-November -- although the coaching staff could decide to give Henrik Lundqvist a night off before then.