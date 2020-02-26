Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Busy in OT win
Georgiev stopped 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
He looked to have the win in hand with the Rangers hold in a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but Georgiev got beaten twice in the final six minutes -- including Brock Nelson's tying goal with only 18 seconds left on the clock, Fortunately for the Rangers, Mika Zibanejad fired home the winner 28 seconds into extra time. Georgiev has won three of his last four starts, and with Igor Shesterkin (ribs) on the shelf, the 24-year-old could see the majority of action in net for the Rangers in the short term, although Henrik Lundqvist should be a factor as well.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Takes tough loss to Bruins•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Strong effort in Columbus•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Getting another start•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Steps in to earn shootout win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.