Georgiev stopped 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

He looked to have the win in hand with the Rangers hold in a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but Georgiev got beaten twice in the final six minutes -- including Brock Nelson's tying goal with only 18 seconds left on the clock, Fortunately for the Rangers, Mika Zibanejad fired home the winner 28 seconds into extra time. Georgiev has won three of his last four starts, and with Igor Shesterkin (ribs) on the shelf, the 24-year-old could see the majority of action in net for the Rangers in the short term, although Henrik Lundqvist should be a factor as well.