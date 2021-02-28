Georgiev turned aside 31 of 33 shots but didn't record a decision in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The 25-year-old left the ice midway through the first period to be checked out for a concussion with the score 1-0 for Boston, and while he was in the locker room Igor Shesterkin allowed the eventual winning goal. Georgiev then returned to start the second period and gave up the B's third tally, before the fourth was scored into an empty net. He hasn't been saddled with a regulation loss since Jan. 26, but on the season Georgiev's 2.79 GAA and .907 save percentage are merely adequate.