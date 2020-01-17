Georgiev made 38 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Georgiev continued his dominance of the Islanders, beating them for the second time this week while improving to 4-1-0 against them in his career with only six goals allowed on 134 shots (.955 save percentage). The Rangers could look to move Georgiev before the trade deadline given their three-man logjam in net, and he's certainly doing his part in building his value with back-to-back wins in the battle for New York.