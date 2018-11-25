Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Capsized by Caps
Georgiev turned aside 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Even with the final Caps goal coming on an empty net, this was still not the way Georgiev wanted to follow up Wednesday's shutout of the Islanders. He's allowed four goals in either of the starts sandwiched around that performance, and his .903 save percentage on the season in limited action suggests the 22-year-old backup still has a lot of development ahead of him before he'll be a reliable fantasy asset.
