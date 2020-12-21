Georgiev's visa issues have been resolved and he is expected to travel to New York soon, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev will have to quarantine for 14 days before he can get on the ice with his teammates, so he will likely miss the first few days of training camp. The delay could see Keith Kinkaid make a strong push for the backup job behind Igor Shesterkin, though Georgiev should probably still be considered the favorite to serve as the No. 2 in the Big Apple.