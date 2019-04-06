Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Comes up short in shootout
Georgiev stopped 39 of 41 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of three shootout attempts, in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
In what was likely his final start of the season, Georgiev did just about everything he could to play spoiler for the Jackets' playoff chances, but he couldn't contain Artemi Panarin -- who beat him in the second period, and for the only tally in the shootout. The young netminder has posted a strong 2.29 GAA and .937 save percentage in nine outings since the beginning of March, and the heir to King Henrik Lundqvist's throne could get his coronation as the new No. 1 for the Blueshirts as soon as next season.
More News
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding net Friday
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slams door on Flyers
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tabbed to start Sunday
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Withstands barrage from Blues
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Looking to rebound against Notes
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pummeled by Penguins
