Georgiev stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

Georgiev gave up power-play goals to Dylan Cozens and Jack Eichel, with a Tobias Rieder breakaway goal just after the expiration of a Rangers power play sandwiched in between. He didn't allow a goal in the final 32 minutes after Eichel's go-ahead tally, but neither did Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark. Georgiev's Jan. 16 shutout of the Islanders represents the Rangers' lone win through six games, but he's expected to cede starting duties to Igor Shesterkin for Thursday's rematch with the Sabres.