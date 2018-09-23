Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Continues to battle for backup gig
Georgiev started for the Rangers on Saturday night and made 17 saves on 20 shots.
He remains locked in a battle to backup Henrik Lundqvist. Georgiev would have fantasy value in that role. But his development would likely be best served in the AHL where he would get significantly more playing time.
