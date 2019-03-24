Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Continues to impress
Georgiev stopped 44 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Both he and the Rangers stymied the Buds -- Georgiev's teammates must have stopped 20 or even 30 more shots. There was a 104-58 overall disparity in hot attempts (82-45 five-on-five), but it never really felt like Georgiev was under siege. The young netminder is 5-3-3 with a 2.69 GAA and .923 save percentage over his 11 starts since Feb. 6. His future as the Rangers' starting netminder is looking stronger and stronger.
