Georgiev stopped 31 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Boston did make it 2-1 early in the second period, but Georgiev didn't let the B's get any closer and the Rangers' physical play eventually allowed them to pull away. The 25-year-old netminder has taken a back seat to Igor Shesterkin in February, but Georgiev hasn't lost in regulation in his last four starts and sports a 2.81 GAA and .901 save percentage on the season.