Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Dazzles with 55-save performance
Georgiev stopped 55 of 56 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The win moves Georgiev's record to 8-9-1 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against-average and .905 save percentage. The 55 saves is a new record for most saves by a Rangers goalie at Madison Square Garden. New York was badly outshot Sunday to the tune of 56-30, but Georgiev, making the start on his 23rd birthday, was absolutely brilliant. Something to keep in mind is even though his record and numbers aren't all that impressive, Georgiev could be in line for an increased workload down the stretch if New York opts to trade Henrik Lundqvist on or before the deadline.
