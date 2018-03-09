Georgiev stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief of a struggling Henrik Lundqvist in Thursday's 5-3 road loss to the Lightning.

This was an acceptable performance from Georgiev after he watched Lundqvist cough up four goals on 31 shots to the league's top offense. With the Rangers well out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Russian get an extended look as the regular season winds down. After all, he has two more years left before he'd be eligible to become a restricted free agent, whereas Ondrej Pavelec -- who was the team's clear-cut No. 2 goalie to start the year -- is currently dealing with a knee injury, and he'll be able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.