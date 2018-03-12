Georgiev will patrol the blue paint in Monday's matchup with the Hurricanes.

Georgiev made his NHL debut Feb. 22 (a two-goal defeat) and has registered a 1-2-0 record with a 2.65 GAA in his four outings. The Rangers announced plans to overhaul their lineup ahead of the trade deadline -- which they did -- and getting a good look at the 21-year-old will play a crucial role in evaluating the needs of the organization. Henrik Lundqvist remains the unquestioned starter in the Big Apple, but Georgiev will likely steal a few games from King Henrik down the stretch.