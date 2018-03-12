Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Defending cage versus Carolina
Georgiev will patrol the blue paint in Monday's matchup with the Hurricanes.
Georgiev made his NHL debut Feb. 22 (a two-goal defeat) and has registered a 1-2-0 record with a 2.65 GAA in his four outings. The Rangers announced plans to overhaul their lineup ahead of the trade deadline -- which they did -- and getting a good look at the 21-year-old will play a crucial role in evaluating the needs of the organization. Henrik Lundqvist remains the unquestioned starter in the Big Apple, but Georgiev will likely steal a few games from King Henrik down the stretch.
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Decent relief showing Thursday•
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Hangs on for first NHL victory•
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start against Oilers on Saturday•
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Falls to Wild•
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Earns another start Friday•
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 38 saves in NHL debut•
