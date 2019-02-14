Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Defending goal Friday
Georgiev will tend the twine Friday against the Sabres in Buffalo.
Coming off of a spectacular 55-save performance Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Georgiev will retake the crease Thursday in search of his third straight victory between the pipes. Unfortunately, the storyline generally ends much more positively on home ice than it does when he's working on the road. Over 11 appearances, the 23-year-old netminder sports a horrendous 4.11 GAA and .882 save percentage.
