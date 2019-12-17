Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Downed by Nashville
Georgiev stopped 19 of 22 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Nashville's final two goals were scored into an empty net. It's only Georgiev's second loss in his last seven starts, and on the season the Rangers' No. 2 netminder is 9-6-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .920 save percentage.
