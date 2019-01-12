Georgiev will start in goal on the road against the Islanders on Saturday afternoon, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Rangers started Henrik Lundqvist against the Islanders on Thursday, but the end result was a 4-3 home loss, so Georgiev will get his fair shake against a divisional foe that has won eight of its past 10 games. The Bulgarian puck plugger is 5-7-0 with a 3.33 GAA and .897 save percentage between 11 starts and 14 total games this season.