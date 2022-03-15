Georgiev will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home game against Anaheim, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Georgiev is 0-5-0 with a brutal 4.13 GAA and .865 save percentage over his last seven games. The 26-year-old is now 7-9-2 with an .893 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. He hasn't won a home game since Jan. 3 when he stopped 33 of 34 shots against Edmonton.