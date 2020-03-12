Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Drops result in overtime
Georgiev surrendered three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Pavel Buchnevich's tally late in the third period prevented Georgiev from taking the loss in regulation, but the Avalanche's J.T. Compher won it with a deflected goal in overtime. Georgiev slipped to 17-14-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 34 appearances. The 24-year-old goalie will likely be used sparingly as rookie Igor Shesterkin seems to have a grip on the starting job at this point.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine in Colorado•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Stops 29 in high-scoring win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Capitals•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tough loss Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Set to start against Blues•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Flops in Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.