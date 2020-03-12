Georgiev surrendered three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Pavel Buchnevich's tally late in the third period prevented Georgiev from taking the loss in regulation, but the Avalanche's J.T. Compher won it with a deflected goal in overtime. Georgiev slipped to 17-14-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 34 appearances. The 24-year-old goalie will likely be used sparingly as rookie Igor Shesterkin seems to have a grip on the starting job at this point.