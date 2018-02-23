Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Earns another start Friday
Georgiev will start in goal Friday when the Rangers host the Wild.
Georgiev posted an admirable performance in his NHL debut Thursday, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced in a losing effort. The 21-year-old netminder has been rewarded with another start as a result and will square off against a Wild club averaging 3.40 goals per game during February.
