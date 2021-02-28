Georgiev left in the first period of Sunday's game versus the Bruins after suffering an apparent head injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Bruins forward Nick Ritchie landed on Georgiev's head early in the first period. Georgiev received a cut above his eye, and there may be concerns that he also suffered a concussion. In turn, Georgiev left 6:41 into the first period after allowing a goal to Charlie Coyle. Igor Shesterkin replaced him in net.