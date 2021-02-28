Georgiev left in the first period of Sunday's game versus the Bruins after suffering an apparent head injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Bruins forward Nick Ritchie landed on Georgiev's head early in the first period. Georgiev received a cut above his eye, and there may be concerns that he also suffered a concussion. In turn, Georgiev left 6:41 into the first period after allowing a goal to Charlie Coyle. Igor Shesterkin replaced him in net.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Cruises to win over Bruins•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Bruins•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets second win of 2020-21•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Philadelphia•