Georgiev is expected to draw the start for Sunday's contest in Columbus, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise as Georgiev started Saturday's contest. He allowed just one goal against the Islanders and earned the victory, his sixth win in 15 appearances this season. Both he and Henrik Lundqvist have struggled mightily this season and they both own a GAA above 3.00. Neither Rangers netminder is a reliable fantasy option at this point.