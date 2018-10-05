Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Expected to start Sunday
Georgiev is slated to tend the twine against the Hurricanes on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Without knowing exactly what will happen in Saturday's clash with Buffalo -- maybe Henrik Lundqvist gets pulled and Georgiev sees a significant workload -- coach David Quinn wouldn't go so far as to lock the youngster into his start Sunday. Barring anything drastic, the Bulgarian should get the nod and make his first start of the 2018-19 campaign.
