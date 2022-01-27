Georgiev will patrol the crease during Thursday's road matchup with Columbus, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev struggled in his last start Friday against the Hurricanes, allowing six goals on 35 shots en route to a 6-3 loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his eighth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Blue Jackets team that's lost four of its last five contests.
